SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rayden Jiordi Davis, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested June 9 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and failing to signal 100 feet before a turn.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Donald Michel Schoby, 49, of Delaware, Ohio was arrested June 9 for alleged interference with emergency calls, knowingly obstructing or interfering with completion of a call; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; defrauding a drug/alcohol test, having products with an intent to defraud, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged unlawful contact, rude, insolent, or angry touches without injury; and on an NCIC warrant for alleged unauthorized use of vehicles.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
