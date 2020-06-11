SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Raymond Maes, 64, of Green River was arrested June 10 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Nicholas Bibian Maes, 28, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was arrested June 10 on an NCIC warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury, nine counts.
Juan Carlos Manriquez, 49, of Portland, Oregon was arrested June 10 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Antonio R. Navarro Zarate, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 10 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged liquor on the breath of a person under 21 years of age, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Darren Carson Calvin, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 10 on a warrant for alleged aggravated robbery, inflicting bodily injury.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
