SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Donald Browning Hibbs, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested June 11 for allegedly resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Chandler Bingham, 29, of Green River was arrested June 11 on warrants for alleged burglary, two counts; theft, less than $1,000, two counts; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
