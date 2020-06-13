SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Abigail Jeanne Barnson, 22, of Sandy, Utah was arrested June 11 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, 6 to 10 miles per hour over.
Raymond Scrogham, 42, of Casper was arrested June 12 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Ashly Ann Dumas, 30, of Roosevelt, Utah was arrested June 12 possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Derek James Weathermon, 26, of Cheyenne was arrested June 12 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property, four counts.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Shannon Marie Stout, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested June 12 on a bond violation warrant for alleged kidnapping, inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Charleston Jaye Joe, 50, of Pleasant, Utah was arrested June 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and parking in a prohibited area between roadways.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
