SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cole Joseph Wayne Withrow, 21, of Riverton was arrested June 13 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Axel M. Alvarez Salgado, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nathaniel Phelps, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 for alleged consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
