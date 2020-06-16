SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Britney Marie Means, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged criminal entry.
Megan Diane Froman, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 for alleged burglary from a vehicle.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jandra Jean Peasley McGee, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 on a bond violation for alleged theft, more than $1,000, two counts.
Marlene Taggart Kelso, 66, of Green River was arrested June 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
