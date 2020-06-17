SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Scott Kelly, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; drunk in public, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Christina Diane Wilson, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for alleged drunk in public, second offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest, three counts.
Kori Dawn Pacheco, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation; and on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for alleged possession of an opened container in a moving vehicle; and on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Tyler Graunke, 34, of Tuscon, Arizona was arrested June 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
