SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tresha Dawn Bachman, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 17 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation; and on long form warrants for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Alvaro David Duran, 23, of Rawlins was arrested June 17 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
US MARSHALS:
Michael Warren Jones, 53, of West Point, Utah was booked June 17 on a US Marshals hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
