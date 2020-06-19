SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melissa Ann Thullen, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
James Alan Winchester, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Stephanie Lee Schoenewald, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged reckless endangering or death or serious bodily injury.
Cleve James Martin, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Harley David Gonzalez, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within ten years; eluding a police officer; driving without an interlock device, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
Chance Dayton Wood, 23, of Green River was arrested June 18 on a remand to custody arrest.
Desiree Michelle Bishop, 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested June 18 on a warrant for simple battery.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
