SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cory Lee Jenkins, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Eric Lee Webb, 37, was arrested June 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within 10 years; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
