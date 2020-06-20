SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shawnda Lee Scott, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested June 19 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; simple battery; and unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
Edward Lee Mireles, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested June 19 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; and simple battery.
Skylar Jay Ewart, 21, of Green River was arrested June 19 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; not wearing a seat belt as the driver; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly speeding in a school zone.
Travis Kerbs, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested June 19 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure.
Amanda Danielle Raines, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; expired or improper vehicle registration; and parking incorrectly alongside curbs or on the edge of roadways.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
William McGlown, 43, of Cottonwood, California was arrested June 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.