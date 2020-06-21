SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Levi Jay Kerbs, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; and simple battery.
Michael Luke Yerkovich, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Ricardo Velazquez, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Thomas A. Andersen, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
Malachi Dayne Kast, 19, of Green River was arrested June 20 for alleged liquor on the breath as a person under the age of 21, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jeramia Blu Rael, 41, of Green River was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and not safely using required signals during turning movements.
Grant Grady Edwards, 60, of North Bend, Washington was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; possessing an open alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
