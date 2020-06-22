SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Todd Clayton, 27, of Louisiana, Missouri was arrested June 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; reckless driving; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; unlit tail lamps; and invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
Michael Vincente Vensor, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Sue Alexia Islas De Dios, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 for allegedly failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; and failing the duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves death or personal injuries.
Randy Gene Ellison, 64, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence alcohol, incapable of safely driving, fourth offense within 10 years; and driving without an interlock offense, second offense.
Tylor Jeffrey Kennis, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 for allegedly having liquor on the breath as a person under the age of 21, second offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Kaylee Jean Covell, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged disobedience of traffic control signals.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
John L. Ortega, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged aggravated burglary using a deadly weapon.
David Craig Malone, 55, of Canon City, Colorado was arrested June 21 on warrants for alleged theft, less than $1,000; and theft, more than $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.