SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mason Martin, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 on a warrant for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure.
Donald Keith Jacobson, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 on a warrant for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure.
Preston J. Portillo, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Marvin Clay, 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested June 22 for alleged criminal entry.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Andrew Charles Cudney, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Corby Alan Johnson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly speeding, going too fast for conditions.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Russell Andrew Schultz, 29, of Green River was arrested June 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
