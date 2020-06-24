SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jordan Lynn Marsh, 30, of Kettering, Ohio was arrested June 23 for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, less than $1,000, two counts.
Michael Luke Yerkovich, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested June 23 for alleged unlawful taking of motor vehicle fuel, first offense; and criminal entry.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Luis Antonio Silva, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 23 on long form warrants for alleged domestic assault, second or subsequent offense; felonious restraint, risk of bodily injury; and aggravated burglary, inflicting bodily injury.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
