SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jason Travis Hardie, 42, of Dieppe, Nebraska, was arrested on June 27 was alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Jamie Glen Chesney, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested on June 28 on warrants for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and theft, less than $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Matthew Eric Garwood, 42, of Wamsutter was arrested on June 28 for alleged hit-and-run with attended property; reckless endangering, death or serious bodily injury; reckless driving; and two counts of simple battery.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL
Nicholas Thomas Lewis, 36, of Sardis, Ohio, was arrested on June 28 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.