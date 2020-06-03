SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Morghan Daley McGill, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested June 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to have a required driver's license.
Chad Wade Lindsey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Luis Antonio Silva, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 2 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
Calvin Clark Naylor, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested June 2 for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Johua Richard Horning, 21, of Plainview, Illinois was arrested June 2 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Leon Saskowski, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested June 2 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Marques D. Shaw, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested June 2 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
