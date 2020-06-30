SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew James Zupence, 37, of Green River was arrested June 29 for alleged public intoxication; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; criminal entry; burglary from a vehicle, two counts; and malicious mischief.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jason Alen Horton, 42, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested June 29 for alleged reckless endangering, using a firearm.
Mariah L. Hall, 24, of Salem, Oregon was arrested June 29 for alleged possession of controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.