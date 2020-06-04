SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kaitlyn Samantha Brooke Grant, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested June 3 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; selling, gifting, or using tobacco when it is restricted; and unlawful possession of tobacco, first offense.
Kathrine Justina Young, 25, of Sheridan was arrested June 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Carmela Elizabeth Policastro, 27, of Naples, Maine was arrested June 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Dalton Jack Penpraese, 24, of Naples, Maine was arrested June 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.