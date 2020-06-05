SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Donna Marie Pleasant, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested June 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bryce Willett Hemmert, 30, of Kemmerer, Wyoming was arrested June 4 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Loney Vaugn Larson, 50, of Stansbury Park, Utah was arrested June 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing the duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway; and consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
