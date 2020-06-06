SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Konner Rae Marvell, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested June 5 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged invalid vehicle title, registration, plates, or permits.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mathew Charles Vogel, 42, of Green River was arrested June 5 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged violation of the Commercial Vehicle Act.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Carol Ann Lopez, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested June 4 on a REACT arrest for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Tyler Charles Goich, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested June 5 on a REACT arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
