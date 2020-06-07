SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Anthony Nelson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested June 5 on a probation/parole violation for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Lamar Maurice Yarber, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 on warrants for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order, three counts; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Brenton James Brabson, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Juston William Buckendorf, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense within 10 years.
Chad Wade Lindsey, 33, of Selma, California was arrested June 6 for alleged drunk in public and having a prohibited open container in the streets.
Jay Patrick Palmer, 64, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 on a probation/parole violation for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jose Manuel Parra Martinez, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
David Garnell Grandy, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.