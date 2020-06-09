SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wesley Wayne Whinery, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Donald Browning Hibbs, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
Abigail Jeanne Barnson, 22, of Sandy, Utah was arrested June 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Stephen Scott Fuller, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 on a warrant for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Eric Leo Mines, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Eugene Hall, 68, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway.
