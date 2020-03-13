Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Henry Eugene Bingham, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 12 on a probation and parole hold for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.

Jason Arnold Rhinehart, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 12 on warrants for alleged false reporting of a crime to authorities; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.

Kori Dawn Pacheco, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 12 on failure to appear warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Antonio Juan Pacheco, 27, of Casper was arrested Mar. 12 on national crime information center warrants for alleged theft, more than $1,000; theft, less than $1,000, multiple counts; burglary; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, three counts.

David Eugene Washburn, 50, of Louden, Iowa was arrested Mar. 12 for alleged theft of services, more than $1,000.

Nathon Christopher Gallant, 28, of Rawlins was arrested Mar. 12 on warrants for alleged conspiracy to commit felony, two counts; burglary; conspiracy to commit misdemeanor, three counts; and theft, more than $1,000.

NWS:

Jesse Matthew Garcia, 41, of Scott City, Kansas was booked Mar. 12 on an NWS hold.

Michael Don Rader, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was booked Mar. 12 on an NWS hold.

Tristan David Swim, 23, of Caldwell, Idaho was booked Mar. 12 on an NWS hold.

