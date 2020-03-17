SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 16 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Angel Joel Ayala, 19, of Logan, Utah was arrested Mar. 16 on a REACT arrest for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Steven Howard Rodda, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.