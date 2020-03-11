SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Lynn Cook, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 10 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Jozette Rhea Westphalen, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 10 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
James Lee Dawson, 28, of Layton, Utah was arrested Mar. 10 for alleged breach of peace.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Larry McCaslin, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Amber Rene Hemsley, 26, of Green River was arrested Mar. 10 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
NWS:
Yanio B. Palomo, 48, of Oren, Utah was booked Mar. 10 on an NWS hold.
