SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kristopher David Wise, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 5 for alleged drunk in public, second offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Seth Michael Solano, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 5 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 5 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Russell Cole Billings, 31, of Green River was arrested Mar. 5 on a parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert James Pedro, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 5 on a warrant.
Ashley Lynn Lamorie, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years.
NWS:
Eddie Shells, 21, of Riverton was booked Mar. 5 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
