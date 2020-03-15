SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Adrian Humberto Rios Bravo, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving without an interlock device, first offense.
Shelby Lee Colvin, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 14 on a warrant.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chance Dayton Wood, 23, of Green River was arrested Mar. 14 for alleged simple battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Norton Craig Isaac, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
Jesse Greer Hatch, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
Robert James Bilbrey, 31, of Richmond, California was arrested Mar. 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Leslie Denise Cleveland, 51, of Farson was arrested Mar. 14 on a warrant.
