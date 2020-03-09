SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Scott Kelly, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 9 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Sindy B. Piedra Hernandez, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 9 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joseph Michael Norris, 46, of Green River was arrested Mar. 9 for alleged public intoxication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Samantha Caitlin Smith, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failure to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and abandoning or endangering children, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Stephen Michael Pladsen, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested Mar. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
