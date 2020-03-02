SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Caden Kerr Haskins, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 1 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; having liquor on the breath as a person under the age of 21, second offense; and unlawful possession of alcohol as a minor.
Marvin Patrick Rowland, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 1 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and on a National Crime Information Center warrant.
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court in the child protection act; and on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Carey Neal Jayroe, 27, of Green River was arrested Mar. 1 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; domestic battery, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bing Austin Ahenakew, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on the neck or throat.
Brandon David Hamstreet, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 1 for allegedly using or being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as a pedestrian.
Casey Lee Spaeny, 30, of Reliance was arrested Mar. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Ashli Lavar Sweat, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
