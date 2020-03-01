SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Patrick M. Wright, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possessing an open container in the streets.
Saella Faye Luque, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; reckless driving; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Breann Cherie Vanepps, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Reid Robert Rathbun, 37, of Green River was arrested Feb. 29 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
