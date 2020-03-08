SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wendy Ann Bilyeu, 46, of Green River was arrested Mar. 7 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Torrance Christopher Martinez, 44, of Green River was arrested Mar. 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and driving without an interlock device, first offense.
Christine Louise Risley, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 7 for A & L Bonding on warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.