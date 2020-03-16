SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Crystal Jade Byers, 39, of Green River was arrested Mar. 14 for alleged drunk in public, second offense; littering; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Timothy Michael Scott, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 15 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication.
Jacqualine Ann Armijo, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 15 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nicholis Roy Roberson, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 15 for alleged simple battery; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
Rolando Gallarza, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 15 for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
