SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lorenzo Pacomio Montoya, 30, of Green River was arrested for Teton Bail Bonds for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Taylor M. James, 27, of Green River was arrested for A & L Bonding.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Alexander Sanchez, 20, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested Mar. 6 for allegedly shoplifting, less than $1,000.
Douglas Carlton Walker, 44, of Green River was arrested Mar. 6 and sentenced for a weekend release for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Thera Leanne Siler, 40, of Green River was arrested Mar. 6 on a bond violation warrant for alleged reckless abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Joseph Aaron Nichols, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 6 for alleged unlawful use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
NWS:
Guy Bileen, 31, of Ogden, Utah was booked Mar. 6 on an NWS hold.
Kenneth Laabs, 49, of Amado, Arizona was booked Mar. 6 on an NWS hold.
