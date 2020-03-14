SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amy Lee Hughes, 40, of Wamsutter was arrested Mar. 13 for alleged possession of "crack" cocaine, less than 5/10 gram, second offense; shoplifting, less than $1,000; and on long form warrants for alleged interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled form in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Carl Steven Hudson, 35, of Green River was arrested Mar. 13 on a parole violation warrant and arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joseph Michael Baum, 31, of Central, Utah was arrested Mar. 13 for alleged theft, more than $1,000, two counts.
John Ray Harrison, 50, of Green River was arrested Mar. 13 for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order, two counts; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 13 for consuming alcohol under 21 years of age.
Inusah Awuda, 42, was arrested Mar. 13.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Ruben Gomez, 64, of Green River was arrested Mar. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
NWS:
Eric Lee Jackson, 49, of Culver, Oregon was booked Mar. 13 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
