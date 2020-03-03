SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jesse Shea Barouch, 33, of Green River was arrested Mar. 2 for alleged public intoxication and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Michael George Nomis, 50, of Green River was arrested Mar. 2 on National Crime Information Center warrants for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and wrongful appropriation of public property.
Stephanie Lynn Nomis, 46, of Green River was arrested Mar. 2 on a National Crime Information Center warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Robert Joe Johnson, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 2 on a remand to custody arrest.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.