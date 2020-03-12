SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nicholas Eugene Washburn, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 11 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon.
David Eugene Washburn, 50, of Louden, Iowa was arrested Mar. 11 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Ray Brown, 37, of Granger was arrested Mar. 11 for allegedly trespassing, refusing to leave when asked.
Caley Marie Paxton, 31, of Green River was arrested Mar. 11 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Anthony Kaumo, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 11 on bond violation warrants for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; fraud by check, less than $1,000; and violation of an order of protection.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Armando Reyes Ascension, 38, of Magna, Utah was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Leonardo Aquino Vega, 49, of Millcreek, Utah was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Roberto Carrillo Ortega, 32, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Jose Carrillo Zuniga, 27, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Jonathan Corrales Noriega, 23, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Javier Orozco Aguilera, 29, of West Jordan, Utah was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Kevin Bryan Nava, 22, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Antonio Morazan Valdez, 36, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Mathew Moala, 29, of Provo, Utah was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Daniel Mingott Fernandez, 52, was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
Florencia Martinez de la Cruz, 51, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 11 on an ICE hold.
OTHER HOLDS:
Michael J. Isreal, 64, of Fairfield, California was booked Mar. 11 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
