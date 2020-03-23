SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Michael Scott, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 22 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
John James Peasley, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Steven Lawrence Strunk, 53, of Ontario, Oregon was arrested Mar. 22 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; wrongful taking or disposing of property, more than $1,000; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT:
Chadwick Louis Carribou, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 22 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; and on failure to appear warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
