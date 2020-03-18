SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kevin Jon Penner, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 17 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Pamela Sue Towner, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 17 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Tyler Dez Pitt, 33, of Vernal, Utah was arrested Mar. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence, CDS, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kaylee Lynn Barr, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 17 on warrants for allegedly shoplifting, less than $1,000.
Rolando Gallarza, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 17 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Shenna Buist, 35, of Vernal, Utah was arrested Mar. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; having an open container in a moving vehicle; and speeding.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.