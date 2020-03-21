SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher K. Armstrong, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 19 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Joseph Odilon Gibson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; failing to do proper duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; failing to display valid license plates, validation stickers, or permits; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thomas Wayne Dollins, 24, of Meridian, Idaho was arrested Mar. 19 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Dakota Ray Clayson, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 19 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.