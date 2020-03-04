SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Damian Alejandro Marcos, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 3 for alleged drunk in public, second offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; wrongful taking or disposing of property, more than $1,000; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Derek John Laws, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 3 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Troy Lewis Froman, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 3 on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
Aaron Lee Webb, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lizette Navarro Salgado, 30, of Green River was arrested Mar. 3 for alleged invalid vehicle registration; not having a valid driver's license or committing a violation of driver's license conditions; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
