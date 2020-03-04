SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Troy Donald Hall, 39, of Green River was arrested Mar. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Randy Gene Ellison, 64, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
NWS:
Erica Elizabeth Ellis, 34, of Milwalkee, Wisconsin was booked Mar. 4 on an NWS hold.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Claudio Carreno Bustamante, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Moroni Jaimez Jimenez, 37, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Claudio Mojica Martinez, 38, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Isidoro Mojica Martinez, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Luis Moreno De Luna, 30, of Newton, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Julio Solis Jimenez, 21, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Israel Tovar Mendoza, 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Jose Vasquez Altamirano, 21, of Ogden, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Martin Cuenca, 39, was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Julio Hernandez Torres, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Orlando Mancillas Ramirez, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Jose Antonio Martinez, 73, was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
Jesus Rodriguez Gomez, 32, was booked Mar. 4 on an ICE hold.
