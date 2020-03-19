SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cadence Ilo McBee, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 18 for alleged kidnapping, inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing; domestic battery, first offense; aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon; strangulation of a household member, blocking the nose and mouth; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
NWS:
Mose Tim Murphy, 36, of Tremonton, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an NWS hold.
Gordon John Davis, 52, of Montrose, Minnesota was booked Mar. 18 on an NWS hold.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Cesar Arias Madrigal, 46, was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
John Anthony Martinez Salinas, 23, was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Colin Martin, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Marcos Lopez, 18, of Orem, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Jorge Escobedo Perez, 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Jose Cruz Galdamez, 36, of Richmond, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Jesus Mavil Hernandez, 34, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Atanacio Montiel Flores, 39, of West Jordan, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Victor Olguin Estrada, 28, of Garden City, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Andres Paulino Orihuela, 38, of Vernal, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Fabian Saguilan Silva, 35, of Ogden, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Eder Villantes Garcia, 33, of Kearns, Utah was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
Regino Pedro Gaspar, 32, was booked Mar. 18 on an ICE hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.