SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mackenzie Jo Kelly, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 21 on a warrant for allegedly selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Chad Kelly Manley, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and a hit and run of attended property.
ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT:
Matthew Arnold Bitah, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Mar. 21 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
