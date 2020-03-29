SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Hugo Anthony Parra, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 29 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jose Carlos Gonzalez Orozco, 34, of Cheyenne was arrested March 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
