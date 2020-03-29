SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brandon Gene Clark, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested March 28 on a warrant and for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tanner John Moeller, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested March 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
