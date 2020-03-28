SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested March 27 on a PR warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Suede Ian Simmons, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested March 27 on PR warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Miranda Mae Morrow, 29, of Green River was arrested March 27 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged public intoxication, second offense.
