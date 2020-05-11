SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin William Broseghini, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and simple battery.
Hector Miguel Moreno, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of a vehicle, first offense.
Stephen Thomas Eastman, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on a NCIC warrant for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, first offense, two counts.
Victoria Wetzel, 38, of Reliance was arrested May 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Sean Matthew Spiker, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
