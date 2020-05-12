SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Isaac Newton Brooks, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; arson in the third degree, placing another in danger of bodily injury; and property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.
Joseph Odilon Gibson, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 on a bond violation warrant for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
Zackary K. Krone, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 on a bond violation for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
Brian Christopher Sutler, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 on a warrant.
Michelle Lynae Zampedri, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; failure to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway, resulting in a crash; and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Cindi Rae Watkins, 37, of Green River was arrested May 11 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
