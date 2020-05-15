SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joey Lee Atherton, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Ryan Bailey Schultz, 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested May 14 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property and driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jefri Rodrigo Perez Miranda, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
